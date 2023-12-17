BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

