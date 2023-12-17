Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,051.10

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,051.10 ($13.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($15.63). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($15.14), with a volume of 2,715,613 shares changing hands.

BYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.69) to GBX 1,235 ($15.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,202 ($15.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,039.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,050.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,015.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,500.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

