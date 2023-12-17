BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BigBear.ai Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE BBAI opened at $1.92 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.38.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
