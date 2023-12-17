biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.63. biote has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

About biote

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that biote will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

