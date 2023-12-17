Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

TSE:BDT opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The stock has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.17.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

