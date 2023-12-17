Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 914,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 19.9 %

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $7.90. 2,300,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.