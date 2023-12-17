BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 298,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,329. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $94,698.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,469,578 shares in the company, valued at $217,188,365.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 4,882,775 shares of company stock valued at $73,844,526 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

