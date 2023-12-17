BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 24,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $819.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $685.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.