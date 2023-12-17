BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BLK traded up $11.87 on Friday, hitting $819.00. 2,702,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $685.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.