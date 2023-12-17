Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Director Sells C$20,320.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Antony Wood sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$20,320.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

CVE:BRC remained flat at C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,218. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

