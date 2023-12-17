Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

