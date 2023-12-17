Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BX opened at $129.37 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

