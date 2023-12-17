Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 492,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bluegreen Vacations
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance
NYSE:BVH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. 622,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
Further Reading
