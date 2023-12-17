BMO Capital Markets Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$22.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.67.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE LUG opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.03. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.27.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 96.43%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

