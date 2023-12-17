BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

