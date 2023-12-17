BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.4 days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
Shares of BOC Aviation stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.44. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$8.54.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
