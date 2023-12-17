Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 8.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.19% of Booking worth $210,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,052.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,972.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,495.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

