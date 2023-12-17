Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,052.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,972.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,495.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

