Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

