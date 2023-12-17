Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 632,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

