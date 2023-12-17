Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. KeyCorp began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Shares of BXP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.42. 2,625,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,672. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

