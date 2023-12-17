Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 283 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.67.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

