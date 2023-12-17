Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.