Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 45,716 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $516,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

