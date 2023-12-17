Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $34.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

