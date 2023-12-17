Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 303.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

