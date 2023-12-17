Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 222 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

