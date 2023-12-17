Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.18.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.