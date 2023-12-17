Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

