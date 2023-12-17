Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $563,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.