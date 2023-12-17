Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in RTX by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.9 %

RTX stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

