Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $307.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.36 and a 200 day moving average of $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

