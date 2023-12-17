Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $32,414.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,290,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 37,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $110,226.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,323,448 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $32,414.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,290,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,311 shares of company stock valued at $513,067 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

