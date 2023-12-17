BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 361,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

