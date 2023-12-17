Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $253.33

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.33 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.51). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.45), with a volume of 51,684 shares traded.

Braemar Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.71 million, a PE ratio of -3,055.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.15.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

