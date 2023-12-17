Brandy Ford Sells 663 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCSC opened at $39.07 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $981.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

