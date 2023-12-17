Brandy Ford Sells 663 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ScanSource Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SCSC opened at $39.07 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $981.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
