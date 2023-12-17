Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Branicks Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Branicks Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 3,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Branicks Group has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

