Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Branicks Group Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of Branicks Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 3,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Branicks Group has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
About Branicks Group
