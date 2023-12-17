Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Update

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BFH opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,515,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

