Brian H. Zander Sells 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) CAO Brian H. Zander sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $13,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,658.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.