Brian H. Zander Sells 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) CAO Brian H. Zander sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $13,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,658.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after buying an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

