Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, December 18th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

