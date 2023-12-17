Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $693,367. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $91.33. 697,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

