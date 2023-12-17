Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 7.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

AVGO stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $926.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

