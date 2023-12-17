Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Broadcom by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

