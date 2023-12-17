Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $926.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

