Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.2 %

BKD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,806,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.38. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

