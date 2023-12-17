Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $70,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $30.11 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

