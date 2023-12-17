Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. 1,164,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,035. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

