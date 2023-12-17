Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.