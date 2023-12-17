Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

