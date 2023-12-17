Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Down 3.5 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.